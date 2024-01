Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Get a first look at The Secrets of The Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey, an in-depth documentary on the making of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and one of the many special features included on the upcoming Digital HD (available April 1) and Blu-ray Combo Pack (available April 5) releases.