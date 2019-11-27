Star Wars | The Evolution of the Stormtrooper

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This year, Lucasfilm hosted a most impressive display showcasing the evolution of the Star Wars stormtrooper. The exhibit included several of the screen-used costumes seen throughout the iconic movie series. From the classic stormtrooper to new designs featured in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this stunning display examined the production costumes up close and studied the many unique styles deployed throughout a galaxy far, far away.