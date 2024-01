Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we have all the details on The Clone Wars 10th anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Gentle Giant's new exclusive bust, and we chat with comedian Paul F. Tompkins about his memories of the saga and what R2-D2 is really saying. Plus a deep dive into Greedo's people -- the Rodians!