Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Star Wars' Chewbacca challenges you to #RoarForChange! Show us your best Wookiee roar! For each public post, like, or share on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that includes #RoarForChange between May 3 - 25, 2018, Star Wars: Force for Change U.S. will donate $1 to UNICEF USA, up to $1 million. Funds will be used to support UNICEF’s lifesaving work for children around the world. Learn more at ForceForChange.com.