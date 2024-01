Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, comedian and voice actor Bobby Moynihan talks about Star Wars collecting, meeting Carrie Fisher and Adam Driver, and joining the cast of Star Wars Resistance, we celebrate Star Wars Day with some superfans, gamers rejoice over new Jedi Challenges and Battlefront II content, we get a ton of Solo teasers and more!