After receiving a garbled transmission from Chopper, Ezra leads Sabine and Zeb back to the command center through the ventilation shafts, where Zeb falls behind due to his bulky frame. Once Ezra and Sabine reach the corridors, they see something moving in the shadows, a probe droid and a cybernetic-like figure that Ezra believes to be a bounty hunter. That is, until it unsheathes a ruby-bladed lightsaber.