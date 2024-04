Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week, in Star Wars we get festive with the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special's brand new trailer, take a look at a Mando Mystery sneak peek from next week's Mando Mondays release, and discuss all our favorite easter eggs in The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere episode. Plus, we rewind back to 1999 when casting began on Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.