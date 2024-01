Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we've got all the Star Wars gaming news from E3 and Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group is back on the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story exploring Han's homeworld of Corellia...space dogs included! Plus, we talk to Star Wars author Claudia Gray about writing Leia's backstory, Star Wars Manga, and more!