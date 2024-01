Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we discuss reservation details on visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort, check out some unbelievable cosplay from Star Wars Celebration Chicago, an exclusive excerpt from Star Wars Dooku: Jedi Lost, and we won some Webbys! Plus, Anthony sits down with Daniel José Older to talk Last Shot, ewoks, droids, and Han Solo.