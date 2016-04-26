Star Wars: Force for Change - Your Chance To Win Tickets to Celebration and Meet Mark Hamill

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill reveals that this week, the top fundraiser for Star Wars: Force for Change will have the chance to win two tickets to Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016 in London and will also get to meet the Jedi himself. In addition, Star Wars: Force for Change will match the donations of Star Wars fans to four select charities up to $1 million until May the 4th. Show your Force and donate at http://CrowdRise.com/ForceForChange. For complete rules and eligibility requirements, visit http://bit.ly/1No1bFn