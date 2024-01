Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this special video, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill announce a new Star Wars: The Force Awakens campaign: Starting April 5, Star Wars: Force for Change will match the donations of Star Wars fans to four select charities up to $1 million! Visit http://CrowdRise.com/ForceForChange to donate.