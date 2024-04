Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Get your first look at the new Star Wars: Force Collection Contra Mini-Game, in which you play as Chewbacca and battle the Empire -- in the style of the side-scrolling ’80s classic. Blast stormtroopers on Endor, take down AT-ATs with upgradable weapons, and more!