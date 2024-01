Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we announce a Celebration Chicago panel for Star Wars: Episode IX and discuss the latest on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars-themed land coming to California's Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort. Plus, Anthony sits down with Scott Lawrence, voice of Jarek Yeager, to talk Star Wars Resistance and voicing Vader.