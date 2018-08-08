Star Wars Emoji Artist Truck Torrence and Fantasy Flight Games’s X-Wing Second Edition!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this episode of The Star Wars Show, Anthony sits down with Truck Torrence (@100Soft), the artist behind all of your favorite Star Wars emojis, to talk about his inspiration, what makes his style unique, and fulfilling his dream of making Star Wars art. Also we catch up with Fantasy Flight Games to take a peek at all their updates to Star Wars X-Wing and get a pro tip from Lucasfilm's Ian Bucknole on how to make a great Star Wars Fan Awards film.