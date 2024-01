Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we learn what it takes to be a Jedi with Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Star Wars Visions Volume 2 arrives exclusively on Disney+, and we celebration May the 4th with fan spotlights, games deals, and more. Plus, director Magdalena Osinska stops by to talk Aardman Animation's short "I am Your Mother."