This week in Star Wars, we prep for May the 4th with some Star Wars deals and a ride on the Star Wars: The Bad Batch hype train, check out the luxurious Hyperspace Lounge debuting in the new Disney Cruise ship, and a new Clone Force 99 member wrecks his way into the holotables of Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Plus, we spill the tea on our favorite ways to celebrate the premiere of The Bad Batch on Disney+.