Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, infamous Sith Lord Darth Malgus makes an appearance in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim schedule is revealed, and we take a look at Get in the Door, the brand new Lucasfilm, ILM, ILMxLAB, and Skywalker Sound employee-led initiative. Plus, we want to know YOUR plans for Star Wars Day. Tweet us using the hashtag #MyMaythe4th, and you may be featured in the next episode!