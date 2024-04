Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we check out Stern Pinball's new line of machines inspired by The Mandalorian, get excited for Star Wars Celebration's new 2022 dates, and take a virtual vacation to some of our favorite Star Wars locations with Disney+. Plus, Dee Bradley Baker stops in to tell us about the return of former clone trooper Cut Lawquane in the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.