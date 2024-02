Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Brought to to you by VW. This week in Star Wars, we review all the news that was revealed during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim including, new trailers for Andor and Willow, the all new Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, premiere dates for The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, a brand new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor teaser trailer, and take a look at new covers and concept art from Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic.