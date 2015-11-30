Star Wars Battlefront: Battle of Jakku Gameplay Trailer
Experience the Battle of Jakku, the pivotal moment when the New Republic confronted key Imperial holdouts on a remote desert planet. Taking place in the aftermath of the Rebel victory in the Battle of Endor, players will experience the events that created the massive, battle-scarred landscape of Jakku shown in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Star Wars Battlefront: The Battle of Jakku is available December 8th on PS4, PC and Xbox One.
