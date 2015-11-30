Star Wars Battlefront: Battle of Jakku Gameplay Trailer

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Experience the Battle of Jakku, the pivotal moment when the New Republic confronted key Imperial holdouts on a remote desert planet. Taking place in the aftermath of the Rebel victory in the Battle of Endor, players will experience the events that created the massive, battle-scarred landscape of Jakku shown in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Star Wars Battlefront: The Battle of Jakku is available December 8th on PS4, PC and Xbox One.