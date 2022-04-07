Star-studded Celebration Panel, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is Live, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get hyped for a star-studded Star Wars Celebration Anaheim panel spotlighting The Mandalorian and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor Disney+ series, relive our favorite Star Wars moments with the brick-tastic LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and crack open the final installment in E.K. Johnston's Padmé trilogy with Queen's Hope. Plus, we go back 22 years when George Lucas signed off on the use of a new digital camera for Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.