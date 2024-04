Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week, Kristin Baver jumps into Spark of the Resistance by Justina Ireland with panelists Mollie Damon; Suzie McGrath, the voice of Tam Ryvora in Star Wars Resistance; and Brian Herring, one of the puppeteers who performed BB-8 in the sequel trilogy.