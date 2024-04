Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get our ears ready for the Doctor Aphra audiobook original, take a look at some brand new LEGO art, and check out some San Diego Comic-Con 'sclusies. Plus, we take a look back to 1978 when the very first Boba Fett costume made its film debut for a screen test at the Lucasfilm headquarters in Marin County.