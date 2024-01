Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, Anthony sits down with the voice of Darth Maul, Sam Witwer, to talk about his big screen debut, and we return to the set of Solo with Pablo Hidalgo and the master of Star Wars creatures and droids Neal Scanlan. Plus we've got all the details on Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, new book announcements, and more!