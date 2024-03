Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show Krystina introduces us to the new group of authors joining The High Republic, we meet a young Marchion Ro in the updated timeline, and reveal some fresh exclusives from Phase II. Plus, we chat with Justina Ireland, Charles Soule, and Rob Simpson about the end of Phase I of The High Republic.