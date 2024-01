Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

When the Jedi Council suspected the InterGalactic Banking Clan of having direct ties to the Separatists, they recruited Padme to investigate her colleague and former lover, Senator Rush Clovis of Scipio. Hoping to blackmail Clovis, the Separatists secretly poisoned Padme.