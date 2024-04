Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Whether you join up with the Resistance, fall in with the scoundrels, or enlist with the First Order, you’ll tip the balance of power. Undertake special missions to unlock rewards and work upward through your faction’s ranks. Progress far enough, and you might actually meet Vi Moradi and Rey, Hondo Ohnaka, or Lt. Agnon and Kylo Ren. Just don’t forget your trusty droid or your customized lightsaber!