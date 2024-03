Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we reveal the cover of the upcoming young adult novel Star Wars: Padawan, celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones with Star Wars Insider, and take a look inside the comic pages of Star Wars: The High Republic #15 and Star Wars #21. Plus, we strut back in history to 2000 when Trisha Biggar's costumes from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace went on public display.