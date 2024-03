Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we check out the new teaser trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series coming to Disney+, get a behind-the-scenes look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and get pumped for a StarWars.com interview with actor Emily Swallow reprising her role as the Armorer in The Book of Boba Fett. Plus, we get a sneak peek at the colorful characters passengers will meet at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.