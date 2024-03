Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we team up with Jedi Master Mace Windu and the 187th Legion Clone Troopers to reveal a brand new LEGO Star Wars Republic Fighter Tank; welcome Joonas Suotamo, Giancarlo Esposito, and other celebrities to the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim guest list; and get a new premiere date for the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited-series on Disney+ direct from Ewan McGregor! Plus, enjoy a sneak peek at the design inspiration behind Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.