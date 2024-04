Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we check out new cast members and other production details from the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, get hyped for the brand new Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer, and find out which Star Wars Vintage titles are heading to Disney+. Plus, we celebrate the birthday of the one and only Ewan McGregor.