This week in Star Wars, we get excited for a behind-the-scenes look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series with the newly announced documentary, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return coming to Disney+, go on a new adventure with Cal Kestis and the Mantis crew from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and prep for back to school with B2EM0. Plus, we countdown to the release of Andor with a quick look into Cassian Andor.