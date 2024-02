Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, tickets and merchandise for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 go on sale, Kieron Gillen and Alyssa Wong talk Doctor Aphra on StarWars.com, and we chill out with the first official trailer for the LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation special. Plus, we get a closer look at some screen-used props from the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ limited series including the Jedi master's lightsaber, holoprojector, T-16 Skyhopper model, and more.