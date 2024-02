Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, a new issue of Star Wars Insider hits store shelves with a brand new Dexter Jettster short story written by George Mann, we recap the first three episodes of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series streaming exclusively on Disney+, and Deborah Chow and Moses Ingram stop by to talk about the introduction of Reva, the Third Sister.