This week in Star Wars, we crack open the pages of some upcoming Marvel Comics, get an exclusive look at the new middle grade novel Star Wars: Hunters: Battle for the Arena, and welcome the return of the Mandalorian in Chapter 5 of the The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+. Plus, we take a look at the history of the darksaber and all those who wielded it.