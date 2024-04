Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we explore the upcoming book that will take a deep dive into the "wars" in Star Wars: Battles that Changed the Galaxy, get an exclusive look at some concept art from Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, and mark our calendars for the Star Wars: Visions panel at the virtual Anime Expo. Plus, Dee Bradley Baker shares his thoughts on Commander Rex appearing in Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+.