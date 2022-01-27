New Star Wars Video Games, All About The Book of Boba Fett's Wookiee Krrsantan, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get our game on for three new Star Wars video games from Lucasfilm Games and Electronic Arts, team up with Second Sister when she enters the holotables of Galaxy of Heroes, and get a deeper understanding of the unique partnership between Fennec Shand and Boba Fett in the latest episode of The Book of Boba, streaming exclusively on Disney+. Plus, we give you the lowdown on the mighty Wookiee Krrsantan as he made his way from the comic page to your television screen.