This week in Star Wars, we reveal Fifth Brother is headed to the holotables in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, get excited for a new Star Wars video game in development, and take a trip to Tosche Station in the brand new LEGO Ultimate Collector Series Landspeeder. Plus, Sam Witwer stops by to chat about Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.