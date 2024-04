Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get a first look inside the pages of IDW's The Monster of Temple Peak, Tech from Star Wars: The Bad Batch, makes his way to the holotables in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and we virtually train for runDisney's Virtual Star Wars Rival Run Weekend. Plus, watch the exclusive premiere of a brand new animated character short from Star Wars: The High Republic.