In this installment of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show, we have the first details of a new High Republic comic from Marvel (along with more fun reveals)! Plus, Krystina goes inside the making of High Republic comics with Lucasfim's Rob Simpson, writer Cavan Scott, and artist Ario Anindito, we take a deep dive into lightsabers of the High Republic era, and more!