This week in Star Wars, we check out new Hasbro toys including a Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back carbon-freezing chamber playset, get excited for the release of Shadow Fall by Alexander Freed, and take a look at your masterful Jedi poses to celebrate Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge! Plus, travel back to 1998 when StarWars.com premiered Lynne's Diaries, a series of behind-the-scenes production videos from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.