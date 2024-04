Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we announce four new cast members joining Diego Luna in the upcoming Cassian Andor live-action series headed to Disney+, take a look at some brand new Star Wars Day merchandise, and get excited about all the online Star Wars Day events. Plus, we remember back to 2014 when the cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens was announced!