This week in Star Wars, Moff Gideon heads to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, we crack the case of another Mando Monday Mystery, and we get excited for Ahsoka and Grogu in the latest episode of The Mandalorian. Plus, we dive into 1983 for the television documentary From Star Wars to Jedi: The Making of a Saga.