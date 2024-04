Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get a sneak peek inside the pages of the new book Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith, celebrate the reveal of the Tempest Runner cover and more releases from Star Wars: The High Republic, and dig into the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+. Plus, Ming-Na Wen tells us about taking Fennec Shand, her character from The Mandalorian, into the world of animation.