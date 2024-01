Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get a first look at some Marvel Star Wars comics, including the reveal of the Star Wars: Revelations #1, a special one-shot coming this fall; Chewbacca and BB-8 teach the basics of mindfulness with Find Your Force; and StarWars.com gets a behind-the-scenes look at LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation.