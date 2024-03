Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we take our first look at an array of upcoming July comic book covers from Marvel Comics, meet a new class of younglings heading to Star Wars Kids in Star Wars Galactic Pals, and cozy up for the Star Wars: The High Republic Show's Phase II reveals. Plus, we remember one of our favorite Star Wars Celebration memories: the star-studded Star Wars: A New Hope 40th Anniversary Panel.