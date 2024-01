Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we take a first look at some upcoming Marvel comic book covers, get excited for The Acolyte with exciting casting news, and catch up on episode 9 of Andor, "Nobody's Listening!", streaming now on Disney+. Plus, we talk Bix Caleen with Adria Arjona and what she brings to the role.