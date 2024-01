Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, StarWars.com shares 20 favorite fun facts we learned from Light & Magic, streaming now on Disney+, and we crack open Marvel's Star Wars #27. Plus, we declare #MothMadness and take a deep dive into Mon Mothma ahead of her appearance in Andor.