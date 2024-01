Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we reconnect with the Mandalorian and Grogu in the new trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, take a creature adventure with Aree in the new season of Star Wars: Galaxy of Creatures, and race into Episode 4 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Plus, we chat with the actors who bring Clone Force 99 to life Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang.