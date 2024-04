Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we congratulate the cast and crew of The Mandalorian on their bounty of Emmy Award nominations, get excited to find out how special effects artists brought a young Jedi Luke Skywalker to life in a special episode of Disney Gallery coming to Disney+ on August 25, and take a look at the LEGO fan poll winner Republic Gunship in all it's 3,292 piece glory.